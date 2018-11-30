Mary Poppins Returns early reactions are practically perfect in every way

According to one critic, “the Oscar race just got a BIG shake-up.”

Buzz for Mary Poppins Returns, Disney’s sequel to the 1964 original, is coming in from early screenings, and awards pundits are calling star Emily Blunt “practically perfect in every way.” Of course, there are also more critical opinions, but many seem to agree Blunt “will get all the noms” for her succession to Julie Andrews’ magical nanny.

“Mary Poppins Returns is a exquisitely made film with delightful music, excellent performances (especially by Emily Blunt) & contagious optimism,” io9’s Germain Lussier wrote on Twitter. “And yet…it felt SO similar to the original. New songs, better technology, same story & themes. I definitely recommend it though.”

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland and ComingSoon’s Jenna Bush confirmed tissues are a must when seeing this film, and Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley called it “a story that is undeniably familiar yet miraculously brand new.”

For the contrarian takes, Cosmopolitan contributor Yolanda Machado called the music “so-so” and /Film’s Peter Sciretta called the film “paint by numbers.”

In Mary Poppins Returns, directed by Rob Marshall, the titular nanny descends from the clouds to help the next generation of Banks children after the family suffers a personal loss. Blunt is joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, and a special appearance from original Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke.

Again, the reactions aren’t full-fledged reviews, but merely early rumblings of good things to come. Still, they bode well for a film trying to get an audience to take another spoonful of sugar.

Mary Poppins Returns is a exquisitely made film with delightful music, excellent performances (especially by Emily Blunt) & contagious optimism. And yet…it felt SO similar to the original. New songs, better technology, same story & themes. I definitely recommend it though. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 30, 2018

I spontaneously sobbed in MARY POPPINS RETURNS. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) November 22, 2018

I know I’m probably going to be in the minority but I didn’t love #MaryPoppinsReturns. It’s crowdpleasing but paint by numbers. Great production design, good music, Rob Marshall’s Stagey musical performances. Has moments of greatness but mostly not for me. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 30, 2018

Sigh. I didn't love #MaryPoppinsReturns. I was bored for the most part and, as a HUGE musical theater geek, the music was so-so. It lacked a song that just sticks to your soul. BUT Emily Blunt is fantastic, kids will love it & it will make a ton of money. Review on Cosmo soon! — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) November 30, 2018

The world needed a movie like #MaryPoppinsReturns right about now and Rob Marshall DELIVERED. It’s an old-school entertainment with the kinds of thrills you used to have to attend an X-Games to find. A true gift from @DisneyStudios – and just in time for the holidays! — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) November 30, 2018

Rob Marshall, Emily Blunt, @Lin_Manuel & co have crafted a magical transporting work of art. A story that is undeniably familar yet miraculously brand new. Tons of nods to the OG. The awards landscape has been turned on its head. #MaryPoppinsReturns is an instant classic! pic.twitter.com/ets2YVro52 — Jacqueline (Nowhere Else to go but UP) (@THATJacqueline) November 30, 2018

Mary Poppins Returns is a spoonful of sugar. Vibrant, warm, elegant. MVPs: Emily Blunt, Ben Whishaw, Sandy Powell, Angela Lansbury’s balloons. — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) November 24, 2018

Holy moly MARY POPPINS RETURNS is going to be huge. Pure joy — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 22, 2018

"Mary Poppins Returns" has some great moments, but never consistent enough to be overall great. What is great and consistent is Emily Blunt in perhaps her single best performance yet. Oscar love coming her way. Street lamps have never looked so dope.#marypoppinsreturns pic.twitter.com/e6cO1upXWE — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 30, 2018

I can finally say that I loved #MaryPoppinsReturns! Emily Blunt is practically perfect in every way! Also, @Disney needs to make branded tissues for every showing! So lovely! pic.twitter.com/z7LmfJMrde — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 30, 2018

Like Mary Poppins herself, if you need this movie in your life, it is going to be the most fulfilling two hours of your year. I in no way expected to walk out on the high that I did, but here we are. Such a wonderful film. #MaryPoppinReturns — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 30, 2018

#MaryPoppinsReturns is…not for me. Emily Blunt is the only person who could have played that role, and she does a commendable job. But the movie just attempts to recreate too much of the original, and totally fails to recapture its magic. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) November 30, 2018

The only thing I would have suggested they do to make the film feel more like the original was shoot in like three strip Technicolor, other than that, it so wholly inhabits the look and feel of the original in ways that are uncanny. — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) November 30, 2018

So #MaryPoppinsReturns is so much excellence. Emily Blunt will get all the noms, Lin-Manuel win all the hearts, and the music will be in your head and on your playlist for months. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) November 30, 2018

Mary Poppins Returns opens in theaters on Dec. 19.

Related content: