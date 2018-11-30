Keri Russell's horror film Antlers gets teased with more terrifying images

What exactly has director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass) been cooking up on the Vancouver set of his first horror film Antlers? We can’t say for sure, but, judging by some new images which have just been posted to the production’s Instagram page, it involves both fake blood and the sight of star Keri Russell screaming in her bed.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Russell) and her brother (Jessie Plemons), the local sheriff, become entwined with a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. The film is written by Henry Chaisson and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca with revisions by Cooper, from Antosca’s short story, “The Quiet Boy.” The movie’s producers include The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro. Antlers costars Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan.

You can check out five new images in the Instagram gallery from the Antlers shoot, below.

