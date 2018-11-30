Julia Roberts makes 'non-negotiable' deal with Lucas Hedges in Ben Is Back clip

Oscar winner Julia Roberts and nominee Lucas Hedges are back in the awards season race with new film Ben is Back, from director Peter Hedges.

In the drama, Hedges plays Ben, a 19-year-old drug addict in rehabilitation, while Roberts plays Holly, his loving but wary mother. Roberts’ character Holly soon learns that her charming yet troubled son is still very much in harm’s way at the outset of the film, which takes place in one day.

In this scene, exclusive to PEOPLE, Holly makes a deal with her son that he can come home for one day, Christmas Eve, to spend time with his family as long as he takes a drug test and stays sober.

“Okay. Here’s the deal and it is not negotiable. You get a day,” she tells Hedges’ character while they sit in her car.

“Are you sure?” he responds.

“So long as you pass the drug test I am about to administer,” she says, “stay clean while you’re here, and by this time tomorrow you are back in Sober Living.”

“Now I’m not done,” she continues. “These are our terms and I don’t give a s— if you hate these rules. You do not leave my sight ever. You do not close the door to your room — where, by the way, I will be sleeping on the floor and if you try to sneak off, if your bed so much as makes a squeak, I will be all over you because for the next 24 hours you are mine, all mine. Got it?”

“I got it,” Ben says.

“Good,” replies Holly.

Ben Is Back’s director is Lucas’ father, Peter Hedges. He previously directed The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012) and wrote the screenplay for 2002’s About a Boy. The film also stars Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton.

Ben is Back is in theaters Dec. 7.

