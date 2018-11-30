Fast & Furious family pays tribute to Paul Walker on 5th anniversary of his death

Friday marked five years since the sudden death of Paul Walker, prompting members of the Fast & Furious family to pay tribute to their late costar and friend.

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster were among those to share remembrances on social media of Walker, who died in a car accident during a break from filming Furious 7 in 2013.

Jaimie Trueblood/Universal

“5 years ago today we all woke up to a nightmare,” wrote Gibson alongside photos of him with Walker and video of an emotional speech given by fellow Fast star Michelle Rodriguez. “Believe me it’s still very real for all of us that knew him and loved him personally…. Something that would make you smile today…. His I am Paul Walker Documentary was just released today on itunes….. Please keep praying for the WALKER family especially his daughter @meadowwalker who’s one of the strongest most resilient angels out there.”

Brewster, who played Mia Toretto, the love interest of Walker’s Brian O’Conner since the start of the franchise, also shared a picture of Walker on Instagram, writing, “5 years without you today. I miss you. I love you.”

Meanwhile, Diesel, who starred alongside Walker in five Fast films and were considered the co-faces of the franchise, posted a piece of art featuring himself looking up at Walker with the text “Always in our hearts.”

Walker’s character continues to live on — unseen — in the Fast & Furious franchise, and his brothers Cody and Caleb, who stepped in as stand-ins to help complete Furious 7, are hopeful they can help Fast out one more time before the worldwide phenomenon wraps up.

“I just hope we get to — I don’t know — have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again,” said Caleb in August. “That’s my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies.”

Walker, as well as his brothers, can currently be seen in I Am Paul Walker, a documentary about the late star, which first aired on Paramount Network. Released for purchase on Friday, the project features never before seen footage of Walker and interviews with his family, friends, and costars, including Gibson.

