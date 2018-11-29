Tom Hanks may soon be headed to the puppeteer’s workshop: The actor is in early talks to play Geppetto in Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake.

Paddington filmmaker Paul King is directing the beloved tale of the puppet master and his marionette who dreams of becoming a real boy.

Pinocchio is part of a long list of upcoming Disney live-action remakes, including Aladdin, The Lion King, and 2020’s Mulan. The original Pinocchio debuted in 1940 and was Walt Disney’s second animated film, following 1937’s Snow White. It went on to win two Oscars: one for Best Original Score and one for Best Original Song, for “When You Wish Upon a Star” — which has since become Disney’s theme song.

Meanwhile, Netflix has its own animated version of Pinocchio in the works, with Guillermo del Toro attached to direct.

Collider first reported Hanks’ potential involvement in Pinocchio. The actor is currently filming Marielle Heller’s upcoming film about Mr. Rogers, and he’ll next lend his voice to Toy Story 4 (in theaters June 2019).

