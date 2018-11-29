World-renowned composer Nitin Sawhney has left his mark all over pop culture, from collaborations with Shakira and Paul McCartney to scores for TV and films like Mira Nair’s The Namesake and the BBC’s Human Planet. Now the Englishman has wandered into the animal kingdom with Andy Serkis for the director/actor’s movie Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

The film, out Dec. 7 on Netflix, is based on All the Mowgli Stories, a compilation of tales about the wild child from The Jungle Book tomes by Rudyard Kipling. Rohan Chand, who plays the title character in live action, is joined by a voice cast of Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more (Serkis plays beloved bear Baloo).

“As I was trying to search for [Mowgli’s] tone, its heart, its pulse and rhythm, I knew one thing in my heart. That I wanted my friend Nitin Sawhney, one of our generation’s greatest polymaths, an extraordinary voice in world music, to create the score for what was to hopefully become a visceral and immersive adaptation of Kipling’s work,” Serkis says of the score. The two previously worked together on Serkis’ directorial debut, 2017’s Breathe starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy.

Below, EW exclusively reveals two colorful tracks from the soundtrack to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, including the original song “Changes” sung by Kara Marni. The full 32-track set is out tomorrow (Nov. 30) via streaming and digital via WaterTower Music.