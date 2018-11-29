Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson glow in first Late Night talk show movie photos

Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson are stirring up the talk show scene in the first photos from their upcoming dramedy Late Night.

Released Thursday morning, the stills tease the story of a legendary late-night talk show host (Thompson) who shakes up her program’s dynamic by hiring her only female staff writer (Kaling, who also wrote and produced the film) as a means to “smooth over diversity concerns,” per the film’s official synopsis. However, her decision “has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline,” the description continues.

“I’ve basically made my career by being like, I don’t wait around for people to write something for me or cast me in something because I don’t look like a lot of most actresses in Hollywood,” Kaling previously said of the film during a 2016 appearance on Good Morning America. “So, I just thought, I love Emma Thompson, I want to see more of her, and I just wrote her this part in a movie.”

“I sent it to her thinking like, okay, well, I’ll never hear from her. And then she wrote me and was like, I love this, let’s do it — and so now we’re doing it,” Kaling continued. “I’m really excited about it.”

Late Night — which also stars John Lithgow and Veep actor Reid Scott — will hold its world premiere as part of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in January. A domestic release date has yet to be announced. See more new photos from the movie below.

