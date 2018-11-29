Channing Tatum responds to Amanda Bynes' She's the Man comments: 'I love her'

Earlier this week, Amanda Bynes gave an in-depth interview reflecting on her career and struggles, where she revealed how she fought to cast a then-little-known actor named Channing Tatum in She’s the Man. And according to Tatum, the love is mutual.

Tatum spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Magic Mike Live in London on Wednesday, where he was asked whether he had known how Bynes had fought for him to be cast.

“She sort of told me,” Tatum said. “I love her. I’m so happy she’s killing it again and just back on the right track. She’s so talented and so special. I think it’s so impossible when you start at such a young age to keep perspective. It’s tough.”

The 2006 high school rom-com was Tatum’s first major movie role, and he opened up about what it was like to work with Bynes, who by then was already an international star.

“She was just so alive,” Tatum added. “When I say you never knew what was going to come out of her mouth… She was just on fire. I haven’t seen her in so long. I love her, and I hope she’s doing good.”

Everett Collection

In an interview with Paper magazine, Bynes said she specifically pushed for Tatum to play her love interest Duke, even though “he wasn’t famous yet.”

“He’d just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, ‘This guy’s a star — every girl will love him!'” Bynes recalled. “But [the producers] were like, ‘He’s so much older than all of you!’ And I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter! Trust me!'”

Well, when it comes to casting future stars, she’s the woman we trust.