New Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures shorts will retell classic scenes in storybook style

Want more Luke, Leia and Han? A new series of animated Star Wars shorts has you covered.

The first six videos will debut on the new website www.StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, with more on the way in December and premiering once a week starting next year.

The Wednesday announcement from Lucasfilm said the series will “culminate” in the release of J.J. Abrams’ Episode IX next December, which will mark the conclusion of the Skywalker saga.

The shorts will retell pivotal moments seen in earlier films, aimed at drawing little kids into the Star Wars universe. So if that sounds eerily like Alec Guinness voicing Obi-Wan Kenobi and James Earl Jones as Darth Vader, your ears aren’t fooling you.

Much of the audio will be taken from existing Star Wars movies, but the shorts will present a storybook-style new interpretation of those sequences.