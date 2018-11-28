Shay Mitchell gets a nasty shock in clip from The Possession of Hannah Grace

What happens when an exorcism goes wrong? That’s the question raised by the upcoming horror film The Possession of Hannah Grace, and EW has an exclusive clip.

The movie stars Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell as an ex-cop named Megan Reed, who is attempting to get her life back on track after failing to prevent her partner’s murder and turning to drugs and alcohol to manage her grief. Working the graveyard shift at the morgue in the Boston hospital where she got sober, Megan finds an unlikely peace in the extreme solitude of the cavernous facility.

But one night, after she takes delivery of a horribly disfigured body, things begin to change. Locked alone inside the basement corridors of the morgue with the mutilated cadaver, Megan begins to experience horrifying visions. Questioning her own sanity, she fears that the corpse is possessed by a ruthless demonic force and is ready to spring back to life — to kill.

The Possession of Hannah Grace costars Stana Katic, Grey Damon, Nick Thune, Jacob Ming-Trent, Max McNamara, Louis Herthum, James A. Waston, Jr, and Kirby Johnson. Diederik van Rooijen directs, from a script by Brian Sieve.

The film opens Nov. 30. Watch an exclusive clip above.

