This is not your standard cross-country road trip.

In the trailer for Roll with Me, which EW can exclusively debut above, paraplegic and recovering addict Gabriel Cordell takes on the arduous task of traveling across America on nothing but his unmotorized wheelchair. The 42-year-old’s trek is an emotional journey as much as a physical one, and it’s a record-breaking feat: if Cordell — accompanied along the way by a team of helpers, all of whom are fighting their own battles with addiction, PTSD, and life — succeeds in rolling from Santa Monica, California, to the finish line in his hometown of West Hempstead, New York, he’ll be the first person ever to do so.

Directed by former professional basketball player and stuntwoman Lisa France (Anne B. Real), Roll with Me is part of Selma and A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay’s distribution collective Array, which acquires and releases independent films by women and people of color. Roll with Me is set to debut on Netflix on Dec. 1, just two days before the United Nation’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Throughout the 90-minute doc, Cordell pushes through inclement weather, consequent injuries, and self-doubt, transforming a permanent disability into a testament to his resilience and spiritual strength.

Now that’s how you roll with the punches. Check out the exclusive trailer above.

