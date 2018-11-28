Quentin Tarantino marries Daniella Pick in intimate wedding

Elizabeth Leonard
November 28, 2018

Quentin Tarantino married his fiancée Daniella Pick in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles today, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Pick wore a white dress, white veil with a sweetheart neckline and tiara while Tarantino looked dapper in a black suit. The couple posed in front of a dramatic chuppah of white flowers.

Tarantino, 55, and Pick, 35, an Israeli singer and model, will celebrate the nuptials at a larger gathering this evening.

The writer-director met Pick, who is the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick, in 2009 while promoting his film Inglorious Basterds. The pair got engaged in June 2017, after dating for about a year.

The couple hosted an engagement party on September 2017 in New York City that served as a Pulp Fiction cast reunion, with a guest list including Bruce WillisSamuel L. Jackson, and Uma Thurman.

Just days before the wedding, Tarantino wrapped filming Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, his upcoming drama starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

The director has never been married, previously explaining that work monopolizes his time.

The movie will be released on July 26, 2019.

