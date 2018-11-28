Michelle Yeoh joins Henry Golding in Last Christmas, turns it into Crazy Rich Asians reunion

Looks like Christmas has come early for Crazy Rich Asians fans.

Michelle Yeoh will reunite with Henry Golding in the holiday rom-com Last Christmas, EW has confirmed. The pair played mother and son in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s bestseller — which has a sequel in the works — so even though Yeoh’s Last Christmas character is being kept under (gift?) wraps, this casting does mark a family reunion of sorts.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; EUGENE GARCIA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Directed by Paul Feig and written by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings, Last Christmas stars Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as Kate, a down-on-her-luck Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop and stumbles into Golding’s Tom, a man to whom Kate will presumably give her heart, only for him to take it away the very next day. (Who says the plot can’t be the lyrics of “Last Christmas”? Anyway…) The film will also feature the music of George Michael, including previously unreleased work.

Last Christmas hits theaters Nov. 15, 2019. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

