All the Creatures Were Stirring filmmaker directed horror anthology while nine months pregnant

Two of the most famously difficult things a person can do are direct a film and have a baby. So, our collective hat is off to Rebekah McKendry who essentially did both things at once, giving birth to a son while directing the Christmas-set horror anthology, All the Creatures Were Stirring (out Dec. 4).

“We shot the first two segments while I was nine months pregnant,” says the filmmaker, who wrote and directed the movie with her husband, David Ian McKendry. “Then we had to stop because it reached a point where I went a little bit past my due date. My doctor was like, ‘Okay, you have to give birth this Wednesday, we’re making an appointment.’ My first call wasn’t to my parents, it was to my producers, saying, ‘Okay guys, we can’t shoot next weekend, I have to go give birth.’ We took three weeks off after I gave birth, and then we were right back on, and I brought my son to set with me.”

All the Creatures Were Stirring stars Constance Wu, Jonathan Kite, Graham Skipper, Amanda Fuller, Morgan Peter Brown, Herve Clermont, Matt Mercer, Jocelin Donahue, Makeda Declit, Maria Olsen, Megan Duffy, Brea Grant, and Chase Williamson, among others. The film is released on DVD, VOD, and Digital HD, Dec. 4.

Watch the film’s trailer, above.

