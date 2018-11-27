Watch Venom reimagined as a rom-com

Venom was a high-octane action spectacular featuring alien symbiotes battling it out via human hosts with the fate of the entire world at stake! Or was it?

EW can exclusively report that the latest Marvel and Sony collaboration starring Tom Hardy will be available for digital release on Dec. 11 and 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD on Dec. 18. Not only that, but we’ve also got the first eyes on a new trailer for the Tom Hardy superhero-horror project that reimagines the entire film as a holiday rom-com. Can this crazy mismatched pair of investigative journalist human and human-consuming alien find true happiness…together?

Watch the trailer above to find out, while also losing yourself in their simply adorable meet-cute. And then keep your eyes peeled for the full digital release — no matter what genre you consider it — on Dec. 11 and the physical disc versions on Dec. 18. Those include such special features as deleted and extended scenes, featurettes, and something called “Venom Mode” (which provides info pop-ups throughout the film). You can also check out the box art images below, so by all means, please do!

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

