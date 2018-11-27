Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel and spin-off already in the works

The Spider-Verse is about to get a little big bigger.

The animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is still a few weeks away from hitting theaters, but Sony is already looking at plans for both a sequel and a female-focused spin-off film, EW has learned.

The studio is planning a Spider-Verse sequel, which will continue the adventures of Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore). According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, Voltron co-showrunner Joaquim Dos Santos has been tapped to direct.

Sony Pictures Animation

Meanwhile, Sony is also weighing other spin-off options, including an all-female Spider-Women film that will focus on three generations of web-slinging women. Bek Smith is set to write that one, and although it’s not clear exactly which women the story will focus on, there’s a chance that it could include Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who makes her debut in Spider-Verse.

Spider-Verse (out Dec. 14) centers on the Afro-Latino teenager Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), who earns superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. (Sound familiar?) When New York City is threatened by an interdimensional weapon, he has to team up with Spider-People from different universes — including Spider-Gwen, an aging Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), the schoolgirl Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), the gloomy Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and the talking pig Spider-Ham (John Mulaney). Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman directed Spider-Verse, with a story from the minds of The LEGO Movie’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Amy Pascal is producing the sequel and spin-offs, and Lord and Miller are expected to also return in a creative capacity.

