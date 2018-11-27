There’s room for only one queen bee in Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan’s circle of Plastics: The OG Cady Heron.

Days after Ariana Grande teased scenes from her upcoming “thank u, next” music video featuring several actors from the 2004 teen comedy — including Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies as a polo-shirt-wearing Heron, the character originated by Lohan in the movie — the Lohan Beach Club star addressed the role’s recasting on social media.

“Ain’t nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan,” the 32-year-old captioned under a selfie on Instagram, which she indicated was taken “behind the scenes” at an undisclosed shoot. She went on to indirectly reference Gillies’ involvement, writing “But so flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much! Also, I love #dynasty.”

A representative for Lohan did not respond to EW’s inquiry about the actress’ potential involvement in the “thank u, next” music video.

Grande previously teased Gillies’ part in the video in a Nov. 24 Instagram post featuring herself, Courtney Chipolone, Alexa Luria, and Gillies as the film’s titular group initially portrayed by Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, who starred in the film as Heron’s crush, Aaron Samuels, also appeared in the photo as well as an extended teaser video Grande tweeted Tuesday morning.

A premiere date for the video for Grande’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 has yet to be announced, though the 25-year-old has prominently featured sneak peeks at the visual on social media in recent weeks, revealing it will feature scenes, costumes, and locations inspired by movies including Bring It On and 13 Going on 30 as well as a cameo by Legally Blonde actress Jennifer Coolidge.

Lohan has long voiced her desire to reprise the role of Heron in a Mean Girls sequel, admitting she has “harassed [the producers] so many times it’s becoming a bit stalker-ish” during a January appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. “I go to SNL when I’m in town. I go to [Mean Girls producer] Lorne…. I think they’re really focused on the Broadway show right now.”

“In general, I don’t know why I didn’t just try to do Mean Girls 2. Everyone does [sequels],” Tina Fey, who wrote the film’s screenplay, told Howard Stern in 2016. When Stern proceeded to ask her about the Mean Girls made-for-TV sequel that aired in 2011, she remarked, “Sometimes it’s okay [to not make a sequel], right?”

