Jordan Peele to co-write sequel to horror film Candyman

Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele will co-write a sequel to the 1992 horror movie Candyman. The original film starred Tony Todd as a hook-wielding supernatural killer who appears after his name is said five times. Candyman was directed by Bernard Rose and written by horror legend Clive Barker, based on his short story “The Forbidden.”

MGM has partnered with Monkeypaw Productions’ Peele and Win Rosenfeld to produce a “re-imagining” of Candyman. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) will direct from a screenplay by Peele and Rosenfeld. The film, a “spiritual sequel” to the original, returns to the neighborhood where the legend began: the now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood. Production is expected to begin in Spring 2019. Universal Pictures will release Candyman theatrically in the U.S. on June 12, 2020.

“We cannot wait for the world to see what the mind-blowing combination of Jordan, Win, and Nia bring to the legend of Candyman,” said Jonathan Glickman, MGM’s President, Motion Picture Group in a statement. “They have created a story that will not only pay reverence to Clive Barker’s haunting and brilliant source material but is also thoroughly modern and will bring in a whole new generation of fans.”

“The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre,” said Peele. “Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting. We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

