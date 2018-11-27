Anna Kendrick says she ‘just remembered’ she was in Twilight

Twilight marked its 10th anniversary last week, giving everyone a chance to look back on that first film in the hit franchise. Apparently, it jogged the memory of one of its stars as well.

On Monday, Anna Kendrick tweeted about forgetting — and then it re-occurring to her — that she was in the 2008 film. “Holy s—,” she wrote, “I just remembered I was in Twilight.”

Holy shit. I just remembered I was in Twilight. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2018

If it also slipped your mind, Kendrick appeared in four of the franchise’s films — Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1. She starred opposite Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as Jessica Stanley, a friend and classmate of Stewart’s Bella Swan.

Summit

Post-Twilight, Kendrick went on to star in the three Pitch Perfect films, earned an Oscar nomination for Up in the Air, and also had roles in Into the Woods, Trolls, and this year’s A Simple Favor. But while she may have forgotten about her part in the Twilight cinematic universe, Twilight did not — “We could never forget you,” the franchise’s official Twitter account replied.

We could never forget you @annakendrick47 💔 pic.twitter.com/T5vU0QsKkP — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) November 26, 2018

