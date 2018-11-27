Moonlight, Lady Bird, and more A24 Films now available to watch for free on Kanopy

Here’s a very good reason to keep your library card: a treasure trove of acclaimed movies from A24 Films — the home of Moonlight, Lady Bird, and The Florida Project — are now available to watch for free on a streaming service you might not have known about.

Kanopy is the streaming platform for “thoughtful entertainment.” There are no commercials and no fees because its library comes to subscribers from partnerships with public libraries and universities. If you have a library card, you can sign up to watch more than 30,000 titles — for free.

Of course, there are certain restrictions — like the number of films you can stream per month and how many days you have to watch each film — depending on your participating library.

A24 is now getting involved by offering up 72 films on Kanopy. That includes Oscar winners and nominees like Room, Amy Winehouse documentary Amy, and Ex Machina; dramas like The End of the Tour, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and A Ghost Story; comedies like Obvious Child, The Disaster Artist, and Swiss Army Man; and horror like The Witch, It Comes at Night, and Green Room are all available.

Even some of A24’s 2018 releases can be found, like First Reformed with Ethan Hawke, Hot Summer Nights with Timothée Chalamet, and horror hit Hereditary with Toni Collette.

This may come as a saving grace to some movie lovers still mourning the loss of FilmStruck and waiting patiently for the Criterion Collection’s next streaming home.

