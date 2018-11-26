Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson admit they've played with their Marvel action figures

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson have effortless chemistry as Adonis and Bianca in the Creed franchise, and recently displayed that chemistry for EW’s cover shoot celebrating the release of Creed II.

But the pair have more in common than Creed. They also both play characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Jordan starred as Killmonger in Black Panther, and Thomspon took on the role of Valkyrie for Thor: Ragnarok. And one of the many perks of being part of the MCU is that you get your own action figures. When asked if they’ve played with their own figurines, they both responded affirmatively.

“I have mine in my kitchen above the sink so I see her when I wash dishes,” Thompson said, and hers isn’t the only one she’s collected. “Other women friends of mine, if they have one, I have a girl gang. There’s Lupita [Nyong’o, as Nakia from Black Panther]. There’s Evan Rachel Wood from Westworld.” One action figure was notably absent from Thompson’s collection, though. “I don’t have Killmonger, I’m so sorry,” Thompson confessed to Jordan. Jordan said he doesn’t have Valkyrie either. “I’ll give it to you,” Thompson told him. “I have an extra one.”

Creed II is in theaters now. Watch the duo in the video above.

