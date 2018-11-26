Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson admit they've played with their Marvel action figures

Creed II

release date 11/21/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Drama
placeholder
Esme Douglas
November 26, 2018 at 04:45 PM EST

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson have effortless chemistry as Adonis and Bianca in the Creed franchise, and recently displayed that chemistry for EW’s cover shoot celebrating the release of Creed II.

But the pair have more in common than Creed. They also both play characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Jordan starred as Killmonger in Black Panther, and Thomspon took on the role of Valkyrie for Thor: Ragnarok. And one of the many perks of being part of the MCU is that you get your own action figures. When asked if they’ve played with their own figurines, they both responded affirmatively. 

“I have mine in my kitchen above the sink so I see her when I wash dishes,” Thompson said, and hers isn’t the only one she’s collected. “Other women friends of mine, if they have one, I have a girl gang. There’s Lupita [Nyong’o, as Nakia from Black Panther]. There’s Evan Rachel Wood from Westworld.” One action figure was notably absent from Thompson’s collection, though. “I don’t have Killmonger, I’m so sorry,” Thompson confessed to Jordan. Jordan said he doesn’t have Valkyrie either. “I’ll give it to you,” Thompson told him. “I have an extra one.”

Creed II is in theaters now. Watch the duo in the video above.

Related content:

Creed II

type
Movie
Genre
Drama
mpaa
PG-13
release date
11/21/18
director
Steven Caple Jr.
Cast
Michael B. Jordan,
Tessa Thompson,
Sylvester Stallone,
Dolph Lundgren
Complete Coverage
Creed II

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now