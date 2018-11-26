Who should Adonis fight in Creed III?

After Creed II knocked out the Dragos and the Thanksgiving box office record books, the next logical question is what’s next? Or maybe the better question is who’s next?

With Creed III appearing to be a certainty (Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson are game), Adonis needs a new opponent. And while it won’t be easy to top fighting the son of the man who killed your father, EW is sizing up some viable contenders.

Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago

Yes, Adonis just got his revenge on the Drago family by beating Ivan’s son Viktor. Or did he? I mean, beating the son of the man who killed your father in the ring is great, but wouldn’t it be even sweeter to beat the actual man? And what is that you’re saying about Lundgren being too old at age 61? Well, let me just point you to the fact that Mr. Sylvester Stallone was 60 when he returned to the ring in 2006’s Rocky Balboa. Also, Ivan was last seen in Creed II back in Ukraine training with his son.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Mikey Gunn

Bringing in the son of a former Rocky villain worked so well once that they might as well go back to the well! This time, it’s with the Kick-Ass star joining the franchise as Mikey Gunn, the son of Rocky V antagonist Tommy Gunn. Unfortunately, the late Tommy Morrison won’t be able to reprise his role as Tommy, but that might only add to the story line with Rocky conflicted about training his new mentee against his former mentee’s son.

Daniel Kaluuya as Ali Creed

How do you top Creed vs. Drago? How about Creed vs. Creed?!?! How is this possible? Well, if Apollo had one illegitimate son in Adonis, then why couldn’t he have another? (I mean, he was a famous professional athlete.) In steps the Widows star (also, Black Panther reunion!) as Ali Creed — is there a better boxing name? — who unlike Adonis, didn’t get saved by his late father’s widow, instead fighting his way up from the streets, making him resent his famous half-brother.

Milo Ventimiglia as Robert Balboa

Speaking of jealous sons, I have to imagine that Robert has to be slightly bitter that Rocky has been a better father to Adonis than to him. Robert and Rocky reunited at the end of Creed II, which does set the stage for Rocky to be in his corner. And I’m sure there are plenty of This Is Us fans that wouldn’t mind a shirtless Milo Ventimiglia.

Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa

Rocky might be 72 and just battled cancer, but he’s still Rocky! Maybe this isn’t a full fight but more like the Rocky/Apollo friendly bout that we never got to see in Rocky III.

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

It’s the CGI-fueled crossover that you didn’t know you needed! In the Black Panther prequel/Creed sequel, Killmonger’s road to claiming the throne in Wakanda makes a pit stop in the ring against Adonis. We know the Black Panther villain clearly has plenty of fighting training considering how easily he took care of T’Challa in their first face-off. Plus, TWO MICHAEL B. JORDANS!