Child's Play remake's killer doll gets teased on new website

The Child’s Play remake doesn’t arrive in theaters until June 21 of next year. But ahead of Christmas, Orion Pictures has launched a fake toy website which pretends to promote the the movie’s doll, referred to as “Buddi” rather than “Chucky” in the site’s faux merchandise materials. Among other things, we “learn” that Buddi “comes equipped with a highly intricate cloud-backed voice recognition system engine capable of identifying speech” and that the doll “learns both from human interaction and via its 20 sensors and cameras which provide detailed realtime information about its environment.”

Hey, what could possibly go wrong? Well, the website also features a clutch of “Buddi wallpapers” which would seem to confirm that the answer to that query is “a lot of things.”

The new Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza as a mother who gives her son (Gabriel Bateman) a doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film costars Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry. The MGM/Orion Pictures project is written by Tyler Burton Smith and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Lars Klevberg. Child’s Play is being overseen by It producers Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg.

“I was just 12-year-old when the ’88 movie came out,” Grahame-Smith told EW earlier this year. “It scared the hell out of me. I watched it again and again. It’s a special movie for me.”

See two of the Buddi wallpapers, below.

Orion Pictures

Orion Pictures

