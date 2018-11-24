Taylor Swift urges fans to see boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s ‘phenomenal’ new movie The Favourite

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Joe Alwyn attends the UK Premiere of "The Favourite" Credit: Mike Marsland/Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The Favourite

release date 11/23/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Drama
Julie Mazziotta
November 24, 2018 at 05:36 PM EST

Taylor Swift is encouraging everyone to see her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s new movie, The Favourite, over Thanksgiving weekend.

The singer shouted out the movie in a post and on her Instagram story, telling her 113 million followers that the film “is phenomenal!”

The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow,” Swift, 28, wrote on Thursday.

She also made it as easy as possible for her fans to get tickets for the film, which stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz as rivals fighting to become Queen Anne’s (Olivia Colman) most trusted aide as she prepares for war with France, with information on release dates and links to ticket sites.

Alwyn plays a British courier in Queen Anne’s court who is infatuated with Stone, despite her lack of interest and the fact that he’s married.

Swift joined Alwyn at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on Nov. 16.

“Taylor showed up at the afterparty and stayed until the end with Joe,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “She and Emma Stone were chatting up a storm. Taylor just stayed by Joe’s side the whole night.”

Swift also accompanied Alwyn to the film’s showing at the New York Film Festival in September, and he’s stuck by her side throughout her worldwide Reputation tour.

