Tim Allen teases Keanu Reeves' mystery Toy Story 4 role

We’ve met Forky (Tony Hale), Ducky (Jordan Peele), and Bunny (Keegan Michael-Key), and now Tim Allen is giving Pixar fans some more intel on another new toy coming to Toy Story 4.

John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, has a mystery role in the long-awaited sequel, in which Allen returns as the voice of Buzz Lightyear alongside Tom Hanks’ Woody. We still don’t know too much, but based on what Allen divulged to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, his character sounds like he and Buzz will have an interesting relationship.

“Keanu Reeves has got a great part,” Allen said. “Actually, a little inside story, even [Reeves] said — gentle, wonderful guy that he is — ‘This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.’ And his character does have an edge to that. And the guy said, ‘So we calmed him down a little bit,’ and they reminded me his toy is only that big.”

Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Last Man Standing actor held up his fingers to help visualize the size of Reeves’ character, and it just so happens to be as big as one of those little green army men. To be fair, though, there are many different toys that are that size.

According to the official synopsis for Toy Story 4, Bonnie adds Forky, “a reluctant new toy,” to the room, setting Woody on a road trip adventure with old and new friends to “show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Allen reiterated the script’s emotional gut punch, likening the ending to a scene from Gone With the Wind. “I read it and I had to turn around, from looking at it in the studio, it was so emotional,” he said. “It’s a ‘Scarlet, I don’t give a damn’ moment.”

Toy Story 4 opens in theaters on June 21, 2019.

