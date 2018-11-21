Milla Jovovich and a giant jawblade appear in first Monster Hunter movie photo

Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa have seemingly performed the most intense dental extraction in history in the first official photo from the upcoming Monster Hunter video game adaptation.

Sony Pictures unveiled the image Tuesday showing Jovovich and Jaa scaling a barren desert while the latter — playing the titular character — carries a giant weapon lifted from the Capcom game series.

The film’s official synopsis indicates Jovovich’s Natalie Artemis — a military lieutenant leading a band of loyal soldiers — will traverse “a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity” that culminates in a “desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks” after she joins forces with the Hunter.

Written and directed by Jovovich’s Resident Evil filmmaker-husband Paul W.S. Anderson, the Monster Hunter movie will reportedly incorporate both original elements as well as inspiration taken directly from the narrative of the 14-year-old franchise about a beastly hunter who traps titanic creatures across a fantastical landscape.

Artemis is one such creation who doesn’t appear in the games, ultimately serving as “the audience’s avatar” and “their way into the world” of the franchise, per an IGN interview in which Anderson claims inspiration from game elements — namely the Wildspire Waste environment.

“We’re going into a much more rocky landscapes as well, we’re getting out of the desert and going much more rocky. There’s a chunk of the movie that’s actually set underground as well, in terrifying caves,” Anderson told the outlet. “There’s a more lush part of the movie, which kind of reflects the kind of lush, more jungle-y look of the Monster Hunter world. And then the climax of the movie takes place around a piece of the Ancient Civilization that’s, it’s kind of referenced many times in the Monster Hunter games.”

Monster Hunter — also starring Meagan Good, T.I., Diego Boneta, and Ron Perlman — is schedule for release in 2020. Check out the first-look photo from the movie above.

