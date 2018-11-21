Here's how Transformers fans can see Bumblebee two weeks early

Bumblebee is buzzing into theaters two weeks early for a special one-night-only screening event.

Paramount announced Wednesday the upcoming Transformers franchise spin-off will play on select screens in the United States and Canada on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET ahead of its Dec. 21 nationwide bow.

Tickets are currently on sale at participating locations and on BumblebeeMovie.com, with each admission coming with a ticket to the film, bonus content, and a Transformers: Tiny Turbo Changers movie toy from Hasbro (while supplies last).

Directed by Oscar-nominated Kubo and the Two Strings filmmaker Travis Knight, Bumblebee unfolds in 1987 where the titular robot superhero seeks refuge in a California beach down inhabited by a soul-searching 17-year-old named Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), who ultimately revives the broken-down bot while a government agency led by Agent Burns (John Cena) hunts them down.

“If you don’t change up, you’re also taking a risk,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told EW of how Bumblebee is scrapping the Transformers movie formula in an effort to revitalize the series after lackluster reviews and declining domestic box office. “It’s one of those things where there is no simple answer. You’re taking a risk no matter what you do when you make a big expensive movie, so why not change the formula completely and really hang in there?”

Related content: