The best Black Friday deals for the pop culture junkie

Black Friday is nearly upon us, and you know what that means, pop culture fanatics! Time to switch gears, for one day, from devoted shipping to determined shopping.

There’s no need to put on your war paint and brave the aggressive mall crowds to score some holiday deals, though. This is 2018! You can do it all from the comfort of your own couch as you recover from your Thanksgiving food coma! Check out the essential tech deals we’ve picked out already and read on below for some of the internet’s best markdowns in books, movies, TV, music, and memorabilia devoted to it all — and check back on Black Friday for updates to the list as new sales go live. Happy shopping!

Give the gift of entertainment

All Criterion Collection titles (like recent releases Some Like It Hot and The Princess Bride) 50% off — as you wish! — now through Dec. 3, barnesandnoble.com

Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross (which comes with an exclusive Spider-Man poster), $25 (orig. $50) starting Nov. 22, barnesandnoble.com

Up to 50% off tickets to a variety of live local shows this holiday season, ticketmaster.com

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Black Panther Book 1: A Nation Under Our Feet, $10 (orig. $17) now, urbanoutfitters.com

Wonder Woman special edition DVD, $4 (orig. $13) starting Nov. 22, walmart.com

Roku Streaming Stick HD, $29 (orig. $50) starting Nov. 21, jet.com

For the collector

Funko POP!s, buy one get one 50% off starting Nov. 22, barnesandnoble.com

Winter has come: George R.R. Martin Funko POP! (a Barnes & Noble exclusive), $7.50 (orig. $15) with purchase of Game of Thrones prequel Fire & Blood starting Nov. 22, barnesandnoble.com

Lord of the Rings Funko POP! Mystery Box (a Barnes & Noble exclusive), $22 (orig. $32) starting Nov. 22, barnesandnoble.com

Fandom, but make it fashion

The world needs more Strong Female Leads, so become one yourself with this T-shirt, $41 (orig. $58) with code THIRTYOFF starting Nov. 22, bando.com

For the romantic: Try a heart-shaped clutch purse for up to 25% off (orig. $150) at Shopbop with code MORE18, shopbop.com

A star is worn with gleaming celestial jewelry like this sweet ring (orig. $18) or these stud earrings (orig. $35) worthy of Ally herself, both for up to 25% off at Shopbop with code MORE18, shopbop.com

Get cozy for a winter TV binge with matching family pajamas, 50% off now (an additional 20% with code BLKFR starting Nov. 21), macys.com

Listen to the music

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II, $300 (orig. $350) starting Nov. 21, jet.com

Never let go of the Titanic soundtrack on vinyl, $24 (orig. $35) now, urbanoutfitters.com

Stranger Things Vol. 1 soundtrack — on cassette, naturally — $10 (orig. $15) now, urbanoutfitters.com

Sony SRS-XB20 Portable Wireless Speaker, $50 (orig. $79) starting Nov. 22, walmart.com

Three months of Amazon Music Unlimited, $1 (orig. $8) now, amazon.com

Related content: