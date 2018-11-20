Watch the trailer for Norman Reedus and Michelle Rodriguez's virtual reality film The Limit

When it comes to his new virtual reality film, director Robert Rodriguez admits “it’s hard to even explain until you experience it.” So let’s experience it.

The new trailer and behind-the-scenes video delve into the world of The Limit, which offers an “immersive cinema” experience. Told through VR technology, this storytelling experiment places the viewer inside an action film. When actress Michelle Rodriguez is cutting open someone with a blade, that someone is you. When she’s kicking a guy out of an exploding plane, that someone is you.

After the rise in IMAX, 3D, and now 4D, could this mark the next stage in the movie-watching experience?

“It’s very different from a video game-type VR because it’s got the language of film, it’s got the grain of film,” Robert, who’s also debuting the live-action Alita: Battle Angel this year, says in the featurette. “It looks like a film, it sounds like a film, but now suddenly, magically you’re in the film.”

The viewer is placed in the shoes of a rogue agent with a mysterious past who enlists the help of M-13 (Rodriguez), an enhanced super assassin, to retrieve your identity and attack the shadowy organization that created you. The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus also shows up sporting a bionic arm capable of catching bullets and knocking you on your butt.

Perhaps more shocking than anything a VR format like this could offer is the fact that The Limit is only 20 minutes long. A 20-minute-long movie in the age of the 3-hour superhero movie? Crazy!

The Limit, available now for purchase, comes with 3D and 2D versions of the film, director’s commentary, and behind-the-scenes videos. It will run for $7.99 for Google Play and Apple iOS devices, and $9.99 for Oculus, Steam, Daydream, Viveport, Windows Mixed Reality, and PlayStation VR. But for the launch, there’s a half-off sale.

