The LEGO Movie 2 trailer gives Chris Pratt a new Groot and raptor buddy

The new trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part isn’t afraid to play around with Chris Pratt’s previous movies.

Instead of Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Pratt-voiced Emmet brings his pal Planty — literally just a potted plant — on a space mission to save Lucy from alien LEGO figures. Instead of dino expert Owen from Jurassic World, Emmet meets Rex Dangervest (also voiced by Pratt), a galaxy-defending archaeologist, cowboy, and raptor trainer.

It’s a very Phil Lord and Chris Miller move to make. The duo behind 22 Jump Street and the first LEGO Movie produced and co-wrote the screenplay for The LEGO Movie 2, directed by Mike Mitchell.

The sequel picks up five years after the Master Builders saved their home from President Business. “Once everything was awesome, now everything is bleak,” a now dark and brooding Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) says in the trailer against a Mad Max-ian backdrop. Their new adversaries are the LEGO DUPLO alien invaders, commencing the war between brother and sister.

Warner Bros. Pictures

(Spoiler warning for anyone who hasn’t seen the first movie.) The LEGO Movie‘s finale peeled back the veil on the LEGO worlds to reveal it was all a little kid playing with his father’s LEGO sets in the basement. With father-son making amends, he allows the boy to keep playing, but that means his little sister can also come down whenever she wants.

The LEGO Movie 2 trailer now brings us to the Sis-Star System, ruled by Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi who’s voiced by Tiffany Haddish. Emmet, Lucy, Batman, and the rest of the gang must face her forces, which leads to a lot of, “You missed me,” “No, I did not!”

Charlie Day (Benny), Alison Brie (Unikitty), and Nick Offerman (Metal Beard) also return to the voice cast, along with newcomers Stephanie Beatriz (Sweet Mayhem), Arturo Castro (Ice Cream Cone), and Maya Rudolph (in an undisclosed role).

Warner Bros. dropped the new trailer ahead of its online “Brick Friday” event this Friday, during which The LEGO Movie can be viewed in full on YouTube for 24 hours. Fans should enter “Brick Friday” in the YouTube search and select the promoted video for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, located at the top of the results page.

The sequel, meanwhile, will hit theaters on Feb. 8, 2019.

