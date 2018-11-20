RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop gets a bloody, mayhem-packed trailer

In 1987, Dutch director Paul Verhoeven rewrote the science-fiction movie rulebook with his gory, satirical action movie RoboCop. Would you like to know more?

Okay, so that query is actually a reference to Verhoeven’s 1997 film Starship Troopers. But folks who do want to learn about the history behind the Peter Weller-starring RoboCop should definitely be on the lookout for the upcoming documentary RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, which appears to be no less mayhem-packed than the movie itself.

A new trailer for the film has just been released in which RoboCop weapons master Randy Moore recalls that Verhoeven’s mantra was “Blood! I want more f—ing blood!” Actor Paul McCrane also remembers “a wall of flame coming straight at me,” and fellow cast member Kenny Page claims, “They were putting more squibs in my body than anyone in film history.”

RoboDoc is directed by Chris Griffiths. Watch the new trailer below.

