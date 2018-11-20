Netflix giving us Avengers: Infinity War for Christmas

Aw, Netflix, you’re so thoughtful!

The streaming service is giving its subscribers Avengers: Infinity War, which will premiere on the service on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

But there’s some coal in those metaphorical stockings, too. Marvel’s deal with Disney will end in 2020, according to Variety, and the streaming service doesn’t have the rights to any of the studio’s 2019 releases. So Infinity War could be the final new Marvel title to debut on Netflix. (One other could be Ant-Man and the Wasp, which also came out in 2018.)

Disney’s own streaming service, Disney+, launches late next year and Netflix is losing its rights to Disney’s catalog. So Marvel titles are expected to vanish from Netflix forever, just like that (snap!).

Avengers: Infinity War racked up $2 billion at the global box office and ranks as the fourth highest-grossing movie of fall time.

By and by, also coming to Netflix on Dec. 25 is a terrific new four-part animated adaptation of Richard Adams’ classic novel Watership Down (think Game of Thrones with rabbits).

And hey, does this mean we’ll get more Black Mirror for New Years?

