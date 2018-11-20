Watch Michael B. Jordan try to guess if quotes are from Rocky or The Rock

Yo Michael B. Jordan, how well do you know Rocky quotes? Well enough to know that they weren’t actually said by The Rock?

That was exactly the question posed to Jordan as part of EW’s Creed II cover. The actor, who plays Rocky’s (Sylvester Stallone) mentee Adonis Creed in the franchise, sat down with his director Steven Caple Jr. for a game of “Rocky vs The Rock: Who Said It?” Jordan did pretty well, but he still couldn’t help getting frustrated by one particular quote.

“Success at anything will always come down to this: Focus and effort, and we control both,” read Caple, leading Jordan to incorrectly guess Rocky. “Really? From what, though?! Like what is that from?” argued the actor, to which his director replied, “From life, man. [The Rock] just makes up quotes on his own.”

Frank Masi, SMPSP/Paramount Pictures;United Artists/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Jordan fared better when he guessed that The Rock said, “I love pressure. I eat it for breakfast.” To be clear, that quote is technically from Nicolas Cage in the movie The Rock, but it still counts!

Until we are given God’s gift of a Dwayne Johnson-Michael B. Jordan movie, Creed II opens in theaters on Wednesday. Watch the video above.

