Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway plot on a mysterious island in Serenity trailer

The word “serenity” usually refers to being calm, peaceful, and untroubled. Some but not all of those definitions are at work in the trailer for the upcoming film Serenity, written and directed by Oscar-nominated Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things).

Matthew McConaughey stars in the film as Baker Dill, a fishing boat captain who leads tours of the tropical Plymouth Island. While Plymouth appears calm and serene, Baker is struck by a deep sense of unease about the place — a feeling that only intensifies once his ex-wife Karen (Anne Hathaway) shows up and asks him to kill her new, violent husband (Jason Clarke) for her.

This reunion of old flames brings back memories of a life Baker had tried to forget as part of his new life on Plymouth, and starts making him question the nature of the island and its inhabitants. Is everyone there part of some vast conspiracy, or are they unwitting pawns in some game? Also, where in the world is Plymouth Island, anyway?

Serenity is set to hit theaters Jan. 25, 2019. Watch the new trailer above.

