Margot Robbie reveals cheeky, Harley Quinn-centric Birds of Prey subtitle

Move aside, Birdman or (the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). The longest, strangest, and most oddly punctuated avian movie title now belongs to Birds of Prey.

EW has confirmed that the full name of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn-centric Suicide Squad spin-off will be Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Robbie revealed the news with an image on her Instagram of Christina Hodson’s script for the film. On it, the actress had added some Harley-esque doodles and the handwritten subtitle:

The subtitle doesn’t just put Harley’s sauciness front and center; it also hints at a potential storyline for Birds of Prey. The character’s comic book arcs since DC’s revamp in 2011 have focused on her coming into her own: Her solo series since 2013, Harley Quinn, written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, featured her in a romantic relationship with Poison Ivy, and in 2016, the series’ 25th issue saw her cutting ties with the Joker once and for all. An arc about Harley Quinn leaving the Joker behind? “Fantabulous emancipation” indeed.

For now, though, the Warner Bros. film is simply said to focus on Harley teaming up with a group of female heroes and antiheroes, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. The team will face Ewan McGregor as DC villain Black Mask, with Cathy Yan directing the film.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) — good luck fitting that onto theater marquees! — will hit theaters Feb. 7, 2020.

