Watch an exclusive deleted scene from the Halloween DVD/Blu-ray

Are you ready to invite Michael Myers into your home?

EW can exclusively reveal that this year’s hit horror sequel Halloween will be released on Digital and via the streaming platform Movies Anywhere on Dec. 28, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on Jan. 15. The Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital releases arrive with seven deleted or extended scenes and five featurettes: “Back in Haddonfield: Making Halloween,” “The Original Scream Queen,” “The Sound of Fear,” “Journey of the Mask,” and “The Legacy of Halloween.”

Directed by David Gordon Green, the new Halloween finds Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her signature role as the Myers-battling Laurie Strode, a part she first played in John Carpenter’s original 1978 Halloween. Green’s movie is a direct sequel to that slasher classic and ignores the events of the many other entries in the franchise that were subsequently released. This means Laurie has been waiting four decades to end the menace of the masked killer.

“The first movie I was running more, and in this movie I’m hunting more,” Curtis told EW earlier this year. “[You] watch this woman take back the narrative of her life.”

Halloween costars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Virginia Gardner, among others.

Watch one of those exclusive deleted scenes above, and see the cover art of the Blu-ray/DVD/Digital release below.

