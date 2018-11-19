Watch Dennis Quaid go psycho in first trailer for The Intruder

November 19, 2018

Forget the threat of another housing bubble bursting — real-estate debacles are getting seriously scary in the first trailer for The Intruder, and EW has an exclusive first look.

Directed by Deon Taylor (Chain Letter, Meet the Blacks), the psychological thriller stars Michael Ealy and Meagan Good as a young couple who move into a luxurious estate in remote Napa Valley, only to be stalked and tormented by the house’s overly attached previous owner, Charlie Peck (played by a very unsettling Dennis Quaid).

The Intruder is being released by Screen Gems, which previously gave us such the-guy-or-girl-next-door-may-have-literal-skeletons-in-the-closet thrillers as Obsessed and The Perfect Guy. The trailer also hints at several classic horror references, from Good showering while unknowingly being hunted a la Psycho to Quaid channeling Jack Nicholson in The Shining and busting through a wooden door. How’s that for a fixer-upper?

The Intruder hits theaters April 26. Check out the trailer above and the film’s poster below.

Screen Gems

