Keri Russell's horror film Antlers gets teased with disturbing new image

At the start of October, Fox Searchlight announced that shooting had started on the horror-thriller Antlers, which stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, and young actor Jeremy T. Thomas. Since then, the production has posted to Instagram a handful of images from the set, including one this weekend of a drawing which suggests the movie will be a memorably strange affair.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Russell) and her brother (Plemons), the local sheriff, become entwined with a young student (Thomas) harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. The film is directed by Scott Cooper (Black Mass, Crazy Heart) and written by Henry Chaisson and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca with revisions by Cooper, from Antosca’s short story, “The Quiet Boy.” The movie’s producers include The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro. Antlers costars Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan.

See that new image below.

