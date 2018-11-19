The show goes on. After its third weekend in theaters, the new Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody has made enough money at the box office to stand on the all-time list of highest-grossing music biopics.

A $15.7 million haul this weekend put Bohemian Rhapsody behind newer releases Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Grinch, but brought the Freddie Mercury biopic’s total domestic box office to $127.8 million so far. That’s enough to give it second place domestically on the all-time earners’ list of music biopics, behind only 2015’s NWA story Straight Outta Compton, which scored $161 million in its domestic run. Bohemian Rhapsody‘s rise displaces the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, which now falls to third place with $119 million.

Bohemian Rhapsody is far ahead internationally, though, having made almost twice as much overseas ($256 million) as it has at home.

Alex Bailey/Fox

The movie stars Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) as the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury, and his performance has earned rave reviews from viewers and critics alike. Leah Greenblatt, in her EW review, describes him as “a human unicorn made almost entirely of id, wild hair, and spandex” with an “inborn charisma that makes his Mercury entrancing from the moment he steps on screen.”

