This Is Spinal Tap, Reality Bites set reunion screenings for 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival is ready to rock and roll out two high-profile anniversary screenings across its 2019 edition.

The Robert De Niro-founded New York City festival announced Monday it will host a 35th-anniversary presentation of Rob Reiner’s directorial debut This Is Spinal Tap with Reiner and stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer in attendance. Guest, McKean, and Shearer will also perform a musical number — inspired by the 1984 mockumentary about a fictional heavy metal band embarking on a concert tour — at the event.

Ben Stiller’s freshman filmmaking effort Reality Bites will also hold a 25th-anniversary screening at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival featuring a cast and crew reunion for a panel discussion about the making of the 1994 film.

“Spinal Tap proves there is definitely a fine line between stupid and clever,” Reiner said of his film via press release. Stiller added: “Reality Bites was a formative experience in my life. To have a 25-year anniversary screening is very exciting. Looking forward to seeing the whole cast, and possibly changing the ending so Michael gets Lelaina.”

The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival runs April 24-May 5. All-access Hudson Passes are on sale now.

