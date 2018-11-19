This Is Spinal Tap, Reality Bites set reunion screenings for 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

Spinal Tap Production/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

This is Spinal Tap

Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Comedy ,
Musical
placeholder
Joey Nolfi
November 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Tribeca Film Festival is ready to rock and roll out two high-profile anniversary screenings across its 2019 edition.

The Robert De Niro-founded New York City festival announced Monday it will host a 35th-anniversary presentation of Rob Reiner’s directorial debut This Is Spinal Tap with Reiner and stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer in attendance. Guest, McKean, and Shearer will also perform a musical number — inspired by the 1984 mockumentary about a fictional heavy metal band embarking on a concert tour — at the event.

Ben Stiller’s freshman filmmaking effort Reality Bites will also hold a 25th-anniversary screening at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival featuring a cast and crew reunion for a panel discussion about the making of the 1994 film.

Spinal Tap proves there is definitely a fine line between stupid and clever,” Reiner said of his film via press release. Stiller added: “Reality Bites was a formative experience in my life. To have a 25-year anniversary screening is very exciting. Looking forward to seeing the whole cast, and possibly changing the ending so Michael gets Lelaina.”

The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival runs April 24-May 5. All-access Hudson Passes are on sale now.

Related content:

This is Spinal Tap

type
Movie
Genre
Comedy,
Musical
mpaa
R
runtime
82 minutes
director
Rob Reiner
Cast
Christopher Guest,
Michael McKean,
Rob Reiner,
Harry Shearer,
Ed Begley Jr.,
Fran Drescher,
Paul Shaffer
Studio
Embassy Pictures Corporation
Complete Coverage
This is Spinal Tap

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now