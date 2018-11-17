VIDEO: Watch a clip of the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride at Disney's Star Wars theme park

Punch it!

Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive clip from the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride from Disney’s Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge theme park attraction.

The video reveals that visitors will begin the experience by firing up the engines of Han Solo’s “fastest ship in the galaxy” for a daring escape from Batuu, the remote trading world that serves as the theme park’s home base.

Guests can take on one of three different duties to make sure the mission is a success, sources tell EW. Expect more details as the opening of Galaxy’s Edge approaches later next year.

There’s lots of news about the theme park today. Click below for more from Entertainment Weekly:

• LISTEN: Audio of John Williams’ new score for Galaxy’s Edge

• WATCH: A clip from the Rise of the Resistance galactic battle ride.

