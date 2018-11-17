VIDEO: Watch a clip from the Star Wars theme park ride Rise of the Resistance

Unless you’re a little too short for a stormtrooper, you’ll soon get to experience a galactic space battle in the Disney theme park attraction Rise of the Resistance.

There’s no need to even wait for the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge land to open next year at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Entertainment Weekly has this exclusive video preview, shot from within the finished interiors of the ride.

In the Rise of the Resistance attraction, guests will experience what it’s like to be caught in the crossfire of a deep-space conflict between the First Order and the X-Wing dogfighters of the Resistance.

Visitors will get to explore the hangar bay and control deck of a First Order destroyer, and by the end of the adventure they will face down Kylo Ren himself.

