Mariah Carey on #JusticeForGlitter: ‘It’s much bigger than me’

Mariah Carey is just as surprised as any of us that the soundtrack to Glitter made it to the No. 1 spot on iTunes. “Which almost ruined my life,” she told Jimmy Fallon of the film on The Tonight Show Friday, “and now #JusticeForGlitter is a movement.”

Carey, in responding to the Glitter-y news, credited her fans for the album’s ascent. “The Lambily got behind it… Actually #JusticeForGlitter was directed at me ’cause I never do songs from that,” she said. And there’s a reason for that.

The diva, 48, didn’t really want to take that particular stroll down memory lane. “It was a tough time,” she recalled. “When [the film] came out it, was a whole thing. It was a drama. I don’t want to get into it because then… we have to change the mood.”

Glitter, released days after 9/11, was a bomb in terms of both critical and audience reception. It also coincided with her surprise appearance on TRL where she showed up with an ice cream cart for host Carson Daly. She was hospitalized for exhaustion afterwards and she would eventually be diagnosed with bipolar disorder, as Carey revealed earlier this year.

“The fact that Glitter even came back as a thing, it’s a thing,” Carey said, adding, “It’s bigger than me, it’s much bigger than me.”

Fallon hoped for Carey’s new album, Caution, to debut at No. 1 while bumping Glitter down to No. 2. The singer performed “The Distance” from her 15th studio album on the show with Ty Dolla $ign. But even though she put Glitter behind her, Carey admits the soundtrack is “a good album.”

Related content: