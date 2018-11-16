Tyra Banks drops rap-heavy 'Be a Star' remix from Life-Size 2

Tyra Banks’ “Be a Star” remix is shining… and, um, trapping… brighter and further into new sonic territory ahead of the Life-Size 2 premiere date.

The producer-actress behind the upcoming Freeform TV movie sequel released the long-awaited reinterpretation of the classic Life-Size theme song Friday, giving fans a first listen at the “club banger” version of the tune she previously promised in an exclusive EW interview.

“It’s like a remix. You know the Diana Ross song ‘I’m Coming Out’ and how [The Notorious B.I.G. and] Puff Daddy did it over [in ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’]? It’s like that, or when Jay-Z did ‘Hard Knock Life,'” the America’s Next Top Model creator told EW of the song, which takes the first version’s iconic chorus and stretches it over a trap-and-rap-inspired contemporary beat. “So there’s that original song and that chorus, and they have some fun with it in the verses.”

Banks also said she planned to “dust off” her “retired vocal cords” for the planned track, which also features bars by Janine the Machine and a newcomer named New Fear’s Eve. “We’re going for club banger as opposed to nursery school rhyme this time!”

“Be a Star” originated in the 2000 original starring Lindsay Lohan as a young girl who mistakenly brings a Barbie-like doll, Eve (Banks), to life with a magic spell while trying to revive her dead mother. The sequel sees Eve returning to the human world to help Grace, the CEO of the toy company that made her, through a mid-life crisis that may or may not involve canceling the Eve line altogether.

“Eve is like that big shot of self-esteem and that big shot of don’t dull your shine,” Banks told EW of the film. “A lot of girls are dulling their shine today trying to make other people feel more comfortable or just not realizing their potential… Eve’s here to show [Grace] you can be that boss bitch.”

Life-Size 2 premieres Sunday, Dec. 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Freeform as part of the network’s 25 Days of Christmas. Listen to the “Be a Star” remix above and head here for more of EW’s exclusive first-look photos from the film.

Related content: