Netflix's Stan Lee Easter egg salutes Marvel legend

Excelsior, Netflix!

The streaming platform dropped a little, tiny Easter egg onto its service that lets subscribers appreciate the work of late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee.

Netflix signaled to followers on social media to log in and type Lee’s catchphrase “Excelsior!” into the platform’s search bar. The results bring up movies and television shows based around Lee’s immense body of work.

With comic artist Jack Kirby, Lee helped create some of Marvel’s most popular characters, including the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. The “Excelsior!” Easter egg brings up “Titles In: Stan Lee’s Universe.” Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange, and the Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series are included — all of which love dropping in dozens of hidden Easter eggs for fans to find.

Go to your @netflix. Give it a shot. In the words of @TheRealStanLee: "’Nuff said." pic.twitter.com/JBT39Uzc3P — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 15, 2018

For Lee, excelsior meant “upward and onward to greater glory.” That’s what he wished for us all.

Lee died at the age of 95 on Monday and figures from the Marvel world, actors included, came forward to commemorate the man who started it all.

In one of Lee’s final videos posted online, his team captured a candid moment of the man musing about his fans. “There’s something, if you think about it, that is wonderful about somebody caring about you — as I care about them — whom you’ve never met, who may live in another part of the world, but they care and you have something in common and occasionally you contact each other,” Lee said. “This business of fans I think is terrific, and I love ’em all.”

Related content: