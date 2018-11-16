Jared Leto is trading in the clown makeup for a clean-shaven face as he prepares to take on another beloved comic book character.

In preparation for his upcoming Morbius film, which will center around the vampire of the same name from the Spider-Man comics, Leto shared a video on Twitter which showed the actor shaving off his beard for the role.

In the video posted on Thursday, the actor sits in front of a mirror, says “f— it,” and then slowly begins the shaving process.

Leto hilariously pauses during different stages of the process, testing out different looks in front of the mirror.

This is not the first time the Suicide Squad actor has teased his involvement in the highly-anticipated film. Leto previously confirmed his involvement with the project in July Instagram post in which he sharing a photo of the infamous comic book antihero.

As previously reported, Daniel Espinosa (Life) is set to direct, the showrunners from Netflix’s Lost in Space, Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, will pen the screenplay. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster will produce the film, which will act as the latest expansion in Sony’s Marvel-licensed movies.

Morbius comes after the highly successful Venom, starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams which exceeded box office expectations.

