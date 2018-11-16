The Film Independent Spirit Awards have unveiled this year’s list of nominees, honoring the year’s best in independent film and propelling films like Eighth Grade, First Reformed, and If Beale Street Could Talk further into the Oscar conversation.
The Spirit Awards, held in a tent at a Santa Monica beach on Feb. 23, the day before the Oscars ceremony, honor the best achievements in films made within a $20 million budget. The awards, voted for by members of Film Independent, often help to indicate which films will go on to win key Oscars; Moonlight in 2017, Spotlight in 2016, Birdman in 2015 and 12 Years A Slave in 2014 all won best feature at the Spirit Awards and went on to pick up the Best Picture Oscar.
Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade, Paul Schrader’s First Reformed, and Lynne Ramsey’s You Were Never Really Here all earned four nominations, including best feature. Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace rounded out the Best Feature category (and scored three nominations apiece).
Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals scored the most nominations with five, including best first feature, best supporting actor for Raúl Castillo, and the Someone to Watch Award.
The Indie Spirits aren’t a perfect predictor for what will eventually triumph at the Oscars, but they are a decent indicator of what will be in the conversation. (Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, for example, has been hailed as an early Oscars frontrunner, and it was only eligible at the Spirit Awards in the international film category.)
The winners will be announced Feb. 23 in an awards ceremony broadcast live on IFC. See the full list of nominees below.
BEST FEATURE
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here
BEST MALE LEAD
John Cho, Searching
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Christian Malheiros, Sócrates
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Helena Howard, Madeline’s Madeline
Carey Mulligan, Wildlife
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Raúl Castillo, We the Animals
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade
John David Washington, Monsters and Men
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kayli Carter, Private Life
Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcout McKenzie, Leave No Trace
J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy
BEST DIRECTOR
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST SCREENPLAY
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Christina Choe, Nancy
Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox, The Tale
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Connor, Madeline’s Madeline
Diego Garcia, Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
Zak Mulligan, We the Animals
BEST EDITING
Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale
Nick Houy, Mid90s
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Burning (South Korea)
The Favourite (United Kingdom)
Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
Shirkers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Hereditary
Sorry to Bother You
The Tale
We the Animals
Wildlife
BONNIE AWARD
Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
PRODUCERS AWARD
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
Shrihari Sathe
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Alex Morrato, Sócrates
Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade
Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders
Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Related Content:
Comments