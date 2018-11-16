The Film Independent Spirit Awards have unveiled this year’s list of nominees, honoring the year’s best in independent film and propelling films like Eighth Grade, First Reformed, and If Beale Street Could Talk further into the Oscar conversation.

The Spirit Awards, held in a tent at a Santa Monica beach on Feb. 23, the day before the Oscars ceremony, honor the best achievements in films made within a $20 million budget. The awards, voted for by members of Film Independent, often help to indicate which films will go on to win key Oscars; Moonlight in 2017, Spotlight in 2016, Birdman in 2015 and 12 Years A Slave in 2014 all won best feature at the Spirit Awards and went on to pick up the Best Picture Oscar.

Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade, Paul Schrader’s First Reformed, and Lynne Ramsey’s You Were Never Really Here all earned four nominations, including best feature. Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace rounded out the Best Feature category (and scored three nominations apiece).

Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals scored the most nominations with five, including best first feature, best supporting actor for Raúl Castillo, and the Someone to Watch Award.

The Indie Spirits aren’t a perfect predictor for what will eventually triumph at the Oscars, but they are a decent indicator of what will be in the conversation. (Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, for example, has been hailed as an early Oscars frontrunner, and it was only eligible at the Spirit Awards in the international film category.)

The winners will be announced Feb. 23 in an awards ceremony broadcast live on IFC. See the full list of nominees below.

BEST FEATURE

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

BEST MALE LEAD

John Cho, Searching

Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Christian Malheiros, Sócrates

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here



BEST FEMALE LEAD

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Helena Howard, Madeline’s Madeline

Carey Mulligan, Wildlife

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Raúl Castillo, We the Animals

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade

John David Washington, Monsters and Men

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kayli Carter, Private Life

Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcout McKenzie, Leave No Trace

J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy

BEST DIRECTOR

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader, First Reformed



BEST SCREENPLAY

Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Christina Choe, Nancy

Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds

Jennifer Fox, The Tale

Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Connor, Madeline’s Madeline

Diego Garcia, Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb, Mandy

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria

Zak Mulligan, We the Animals

BEST EDITING

Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale

Nick Houy, Mid90s

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Burning (South Korea)

The Favourite (United Kingdom)

Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)



BEST DOCUMENTARY

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

Shirkers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Hereditary

Sorry to Bother You

The Tale

We the Animals

Wildlife

BONNIE AWARD

Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

PRODUCERS AWARD

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Alex Morrato, Sócrates

Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade

Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders

Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

