Criterion Collection to launch new streaming service after FilmStruck shutdown

The Criterion Collection has found a new streaming home.

Just a few weeks after WarnerMedia announced plans to shutter FilmStruck, the streaming service dedicated to classic film and the online home to the Criterion Collection, Criterion has unveiled plans for a streaming site of its own.

Criterion announced Friday that it’s partnering with WarnerMedia on a new standalone service, the Criterion Channel, with plans to launch in spring 2019.

The new Criterion service promises to “pick up where the old service left off,” continuing FilmStruck’s tradition of guest programming, behind-the-scenes features, and spotlighting hard-to-find films.

The announcement comes after dozens of filmmakers and actors rallied to save FilmStruck from its planned Nov. 29 shutdown, signing a petition and lobbying Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich. Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson, Ana Lily Amirpour, James Brolin, Damien Chazelle, Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo Del Toro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Bill Hader, Karyn Kusama, Barry Jenkins, Rian Johnson, Christopher McQuarrie, Reed Morano, Christopher Nolan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Barbra Streisand, Edgar Wright, and Sean Baker are among the many who’ve publicly called for FilmStruck to be saved, and an online petition to rescue the service has earned more than 55,000 signatures.

In a statement, Criterion thanked fans for “the flood of support we’ve been receiving,” adding, “Our thanks go out to everyone who signed petitions, wrote letters and newspaper articles, and raised your voices to let the world know how much our mission and these movies matter to you.”

Criterion has long been the premier curator of classic and influential film, and FilmStruck was the exclusive streaming home for its collection since the service launched in 2016.

