Samuel L. Jackson proves superheroes (and villains) are real in extended Glass teaser

“This won’t be like a comic book,” says “first name” Mr. “last name” Glass.

The new extended teaser for Glass, M. Night Shyamalan’s undercover sequel to Unbreakable and Split, not only proves that superheroes exist, but that they come with supervillain counterparts.

The film isn’t just all Bruce Willis’ David Dunn going up against Samuel L. Jackson‘s Elijah Price (a.k.a. Mr. Glass) and James McAvoy‘s car-flipping Beast. Sarah Paulson’s Dr. Ellie Staple finds herself in the company of all three gentlemen in an attempt to treat people who believe themselves to be superhuman.

“I want to believe in real-life superheroes, like every kid in the world, but I’m still waiting,” she says. “Convince me.”

Glass sees David hunting down Kevin Wendell Crumb (McAvoy) and all the other personalities that reside within his same body. Casey Cooke (Anya Taylor-Joy), the only person known to survive an encounter with Kevin’s most dangerous personality, the Beast, is still coping with what happened to her in Split.

As Mr. Glass and the Beast form their own villainous team-up, Dr. Staple learns a valuable lesson: some of these folks “don’t die with bullets.”

Glass is scheduled for theaters on Jan. 18.

