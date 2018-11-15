Fantastic Beasts sequel script reveals name of Grindelwald's blue fire spell

J.K. Rowling came up with one of her patently awesome spell names for Gellert Grindelwald’s blue fire spell as seen in the Fantastic Beasts sequel trailers.

In the film, Grindelwald casts this spell during his rally in an arena under the Père Lachaise Cemetery, but doesn’t actually say it aloud (as he’s one of those advanced wizards who doesn’t need to actually say spell names). But the spell is in the script, and here’s what it’s called: Protego Diabolica.

The Harry Potter wiki describes this spell as an “incantation to a protective spell, a modified version of the Shield Charm. Protego Diabolica conjures a protective ring of fire around the caster.”

We won’t spoil exactly how it’s used in the film as it’s effect is a bit more involved than simply forming a barrier (as that diabolica should hint).

Previously, director David Yates told us that the arena spell casting scene was an example of actor Johnny Depp‘s improvising — giving the wand-waving Grindelwald a conductor-like rhythm. “When Johnny conducts a barrage of spells he’s like a conductor guiding an orchestra — except instead of creating music he’s effectively creating fiery mayhem and death,” Yates says.

The Crimes of Grindelwald opens Friday.

